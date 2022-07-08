California working to produce and distribute affordable insulin, how that affects diabetic patients throughout the desert
California's recently approved state budget is allocating funds to keep insulin prices affordable and accessible to diabetic patients throughout the state.
You can read the entire state budget here.
The funds are aimed at expanding health care access within the state, and $100 million will be allocated towards developing and manufacturing low-cost biosimilar insulin products "to increase insulin availability and affordability in California."
Also included in the state budget, is a newly approved rebate program based on income. You can read more on the program here.
