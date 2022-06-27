Coachella Valley residents share their thoughts on the state’s ‘inflation relief’ program

California tax payers can receive up to $1,050 through the state's 'inflation relief' tax rebate payment.

Lawmakers recently agreed on the framework for the state's 2022-2023 budget.

The 'inflation relief' program will be issued based on income and a person's dependents.

People earning less than $75,000 will receive $350.

Joint filers earning up to $150,00 will receive $700. Anyone with at least one dependent will receive and additional payment of $350.

You can read more on the relief payments here.

Tune in at 5 & 6 tonight as we hear reactions from valley residents.