Warmer than normal through the week

today at 6:36 AM
Published 5:42 AM

High pressure reigns over the Western U.S. this morning, and it's keeping highs modestly above average through Saturday. Temps are running close to 95 each day until the weekend.

Some areas to our North are still seeing gusty conditions, with a small Wind Advisory around the Palmdale area until later this morning, and we are seeing some breeziness along the I-10 corridor here as well.

With a bit of wind, there is some blowing sand and dust, air quality is in the "Good" or "Moderate" range thus far. You can track AQI changes here.

Feel like hitting the hiking trail? do so earlier rather than later, as temps will again rise into the middle 90s.

Windier conditions arrive late Saturday and linger into Sunday, taking temps down into the 80s for a couple of days.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

