A breezy and partly cloudy day in the desert

An area of low pressure is situated near the California-Arizona border. As a reminder, air flows counterclockwise around the low. This is causing more moist air to wrap around the low and move in from the north. Conversely, drier air is being wrapped around the south of the low, as represented by the orange colors over Baja California.

By tomorrow, the area of low pressure will move off to the east. High pressure will quickly move in to fill its place. This will usher in a return of sunnier conditions for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will return to the triple digits tomorrow as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. However, a cooling trend will begin this weekend. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the beginning of next week.