Palm Springs Man in Custody after Multiple Crime Sprees Last Night

Palm Springs Police responded to several calls on Friday, July 8th regarding the same male suspect who went on a crime spree throughout the night.

Around 9:15pm, they first responded to a call that they had received from the suspects roommate who said the male had intentionally set their kitchen on fire in a residence on South Camino Real. Luckily, the caller was able to extinguish the flames quickly and alerted the authorities that the suspect had left the home.

Several minutes later, police then received a call about a car fire at the 76 gas station just off of South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. While the officers were en route to the location, dispatch had got additional information that a subject, matching the description of the suspect that the residence on South Camino Real had been seen purchasing gasoline, covering his vehicle in it before setting it on fire.

He fled the scene there and around the same time at 9:17pm, another call came in from a victim who said the he had bene carjacked near the intersection of South Palm Canyon Drive and East Sunny Dunes Road. The victim said that the suspect fled the location in his white Kia Soul, the description provided again matching the suspect in the two other situations.

Finally, around 10pm the Palm Springs Police had learned that the stole Kia had been involved in a car accident in La Quinta. The man was apprehended and taken into custody.

The man is currently being treated for the injuries he had sustained in that accident at the Inland Empire Burn Center.

He is expected to be charged with multiple felony charges related to arson, carjacking and a DUI with bodily injury.

