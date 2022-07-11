Palm Springs set to remove controversial statue of former Mayor Frank Bogert

It has been a little over a month since a judge ruled that the City of Palm Springs can move forward with the removal of the controversial statue of former Mayor Frank Bogert from City Hall. On Monday, the city finally announced plans on when that will happen.

In a news release, the city stated that the statue will be removed on Wednesday July 13th. The city expects the removal to be from 7:00 am until 2 pm. Palm Desert-based Art Collective Fine Art Services has been hired to oversee the removal process and transport the statue to the City maintenance facility to be safely stored until a new location for the statue is found, stated the city.

City leaders say they remain committed to working with the Friends of Mayor Frank Bogert to find a mutually agreeable location to install the statue.

Earlier this year, an attorney representing the group "The Friends of Frank Bogert" filed a temporary restraining order, which halted the removal for several weeks. On June 3rd, the judge denied the petition, paving the way for the city to once again begin the removal process.

The Friends of Frank Bogert group have stated they would like the statue to be placed in the Village Green area of Palm Springs.