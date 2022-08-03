Pelosi’s Taiwan visit captivates public in China and Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — After weeks of threatening rhetoric, China stopped short of any direct military confrontation with the U.S. over the visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. The response disappointed some Chinese, who asked why no action was taken to stop her. Others were understanding, saying China should object but not go to war over her visit. In the end, China opted for a show of force, sending fighter jets into the air and announcing military exercises off Taiwan. China claims the self-governing island as its territory and objects to foreign officials engaging directly with Taiwanese counterparts.

