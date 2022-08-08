Sri Lanka asks China to postpone research ship’s port call

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has asked China to defer a port call of a scientific research ship after security concerns were reportedly raised by neighboring India. The Foreign Ministry ministry said in a statement that the Chinese vessel was scheduled to arrive at southern Hambantota port on Thursday and stay until next week for replenishment purposes. But it said in the light of the need for further consultations the government asked the Chinese Embassy in Colombo to defer to ship’s arrival. India’s foreign ministry said it was aware of a planned visit by the vessel and that it carefully monitors any development that affects its security and economic interests. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the pressure on Sri Lanka over the ship’s port call “completely unjustified.”

