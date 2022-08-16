Former UN chief Ban urges world to remember Bucha victims

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called on the world to honor civilians who were killed when Russian ground forces tried to invade Ukraine’s capital. Ban and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos visited the Ukrainian city of Bucha on Tuesday. Hundreds of civilians were found dead there after Russian troops withdrew from around Kyiv in late March. Ban called what happened in Bucha as “a horrendous atrocity” and a crime against humanity. The former South Korean diplomat served as U.N. secretary-general between 2007 and 2016. He traveled to Ukraine as part of an international peace initiative known as The Elders, which former South African President Nelson Mandela founded in 2007.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and EVGENIY MALOLETKA Associated Press

