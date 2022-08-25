Skip to Content
6:31 AM
Published 6:06 AM

Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella

A death investigation was underway in Coachella Thursday morning after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators cordoned off the street at Vista del Norte just south of Tyler Street.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were called there at just after 2:00 a.m.

There was no immediate word from authorities on the dead man's identity or that of any suspects.

KESQ News Channel 3 is still trying to find out more about the investigation and will bring you new information as we get it.  

Jeff Stahl

Jeff Stahl

