today at 8:14 PM
Published 8:01 PM

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest.

We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night.

Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase.

At one point, officials lost sight of the car. Officer David Torres with the California High Patrol says the car was spotted by a CHP helicopter on 10 Eastbound.

Riverside County Sheriff's department says they assisted CHP officers in the pursuit.

Officers used a spike strip near Ramon, blowing out the suspect's tires. Cathedral City Police officers then arrested the suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving was a stolen car. Riverside County Sheriff's Department along with Officer Torres say the stolen vehicle was a Porsche.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this story.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
