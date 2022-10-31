Six people shot outside nightclub in Philadelphia

By Matt Barcaro

PHILADELPHIA (WGAL) — Six people were shot early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Philadelphia.

Police said a man opened fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. at a crowd outside Trilogy nightclub in the Northern Liberties neighborhood north of the center of the city.

Police said a 26-year-old woman hit in the chest was taken to Jefferson Medical Center in critical condition.

Two 30-year-old women and a 31-year-old woman were listed in stable condition, as were a 29-year-old man and a 37-year-old man.

So far, no arrests have been made.

