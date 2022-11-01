Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:46 PM
Published 7:52 AM

Cathedral City murder investigation underway after man found dead in bed

Cathedral City murder investigation underway after police say man was found dead in bed with obvious signs of trauma

Cathedral City Police were investigating a suspicious death as a murder Monday night and said they had taken a suspect into custody for the alleged crime.

Officers were called to the Cathedral Town Villas Apartments at 10:24 p.m., according to a statement from the department. 

Firefighters were already on the scene for a medical aid call at the location.

A statement says a man was found dead in a bed with obvious signs of trauma to his head and neck areas. 

Police officers secured the scene until detectives arrived and began their investigation.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and booked into the John J Benoit Detention Center in Indio. According to jail records, he faces charges of first-degree murder and animal cruelty.

The name of the victim has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to call Police Detectives at (760) 202-2488 or the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov. 

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or www.WETIP.com.

Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as we get new information.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content