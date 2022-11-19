One person was injured when they were hit by a truck during a Christmas parade in Raleigh

By Mallika Kallingal, Rebekah Riess and Giovanna Van Leeuwen, CNN

At least one person was injured when a truck hit a pedestrian during a parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday morning, according to a Raleigh Police dispatcher.

A large crowd of people were watching the Raleigh Christmas Parade near the North Carolina State Capitol when a white truck pulling a float started drifting. Video from CNN affiliate WTVD appeared to show people running to get out of the way. But the truck hit a young girl, seriously injuring her, according to WTVD.

One eyewitness, Justin Kase Conder, told CNN the raised pick-up truck suddenly pulled forward, honked an air horn and “people started screaming.”

Multiple witnesses said the white truck lost control. And some people said they heard the driver screaming out of the truck’s window that he couldn’t stop the vehicle, according to WTVD. Raleigh police responded to the incident and both people in the truck were escorted away from the scene and placed in a police vehicle.

The float was carrying some members of the CC & Co. Dance troupe. The dance troupe had 200 performers in the parade, with some as young as five years old, according to WTVD.

A police investigation is underway and the remainder of the Raleigh Christmas Parade has been canceled because of the incident, according to WTVD.

