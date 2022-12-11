Skip to Content
N. Indian Canyon Drive reopened in Palm Springs Monday afternoon

Update 12/12/22 1:00 PM

The roadway was reopened Monday afternoon.

Original Report 12/11/22

Palm Springs Police closed North Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater wash Sunday due to water over the road.

The roadway was closed at 4:26 p.m. and remained closed Monday morning for commuters traveling in and out of Palm Springs from Interstate 10.

Police said the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

