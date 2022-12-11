N. Indian Canyon Drive reopened in Palm Springs Monday afternoon

Update 12/12/22 1:00 PM

The roadway was reopened Monday afternoon.

Address/Location: N Indian Canyon between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Springs Station Rd is now OPEN

Today's Date: 12-12-2022

Current Time: 13:04:39

Preliminary Incident Info: N Indian Canyon between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Springs Station Rd is https://t.co/ZbqpZWAmo7 — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) December 12, 2022

Original Report 12/11/22

Palm Springs Police closed North Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater wash Sunday due to water over the road.

The roadway was closed at 4:26 p.m. and remained closed Monday morning for commuters traveling in and out of Palm Springs from Interstate 10.

Police said the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station.

