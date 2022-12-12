Palm Desert considers revoking the ‘Sweet Spot Club’s’ business license

The City of Palm Desert is planning on hosting a city council hearing on December 15 to consider the revocation of the Sweet Spot Club's business license.

Since its opening in late October the Sweet Spot has been flagged by the City of Palm Desert for conducting a business other than that for which it is licensed and obtaining the incorrect business license.

The City of Palm Desert learned of the business' malpractice through a Desert Sun piece that highlighted the services the Sweet Spot offered customers. The prohibited services include massage services, cardroom use and a cigar lounge.

A cease-and-desist was then issued by the City of Palm Desert on November 8 prompting the business to obtain the correct alcohol license and eliminate the use and references to the prohibited services.

On November 18 the City of Palm Desert then suspended the 'Sweet Spot's' business license for its failure to comply with the requirements of the cease-and-desist.

The business had left up images references the prohibited accessories and services and a staff report from the City of Palm Desert shows the business did not apply for the correct business license.

Come December 15 the City of Palm Desert will hold a hearing to determine whether or not to revoke the 'Sweet Spot Club's' business license.

The city may revoke the business license after the hearing for one of the following reasons:

What it may deem good and sufficient reasons in order to preserve the peace, health, safety,

or general welfare of the city.

Upon receiving satisfactory evidence that the licensee thereof has violated any provision of other laws relating to the city, county, state, and federal government

Conducting a business other than that for which licensed

In the City of Palm Desert's staff report it recommends revoking the business for the following: not having a license to offer massages, the business' violation of Alcohol and Beverage laws, and the fact that the business is conducting a business other than that for which it was operated.

