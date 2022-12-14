Massachusetts girl surprised with Hawaii trip after completing cancer treatment

By WCVB Staff

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip on Monday.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen, of Newton, with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.

Anatole’s wish to visit Hawaii was inspired by her love of beaches, sea creatures and ocean conservation.

She thought she was delivering a thank you poster to the team at Subaru of Wakefield for their work with Make-A-Wish, but instead got the surprise of a lifetime.

“It was a tough year and we made through it, so it’s just a great ending to the whole process,” said Cecile Pham, Anatole’s mother.

Anatole, who wants to be a marine biologist, is hoping to see fish, sea turtles and sea lava on her trip to Hawaii, which will happen during February school vacation week.

