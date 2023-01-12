Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells

A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells.

The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail.

Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m.

An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on Fred Waring Drive at Tennessee Avenue where sheriff's deputies tried to get a woman out of the car for an hour and a half.

She was finally taken into custody at 3:40 a.m.

There was no immediate word on criminal charges she might face.

