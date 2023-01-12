Stolen vehicle police pursuit ends in Indian Wells
A police pursuit suspect was in custody Thursday morning accused of leading Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase that ultimately ended in Indian Wells.
The police activity shut down a stretch of Fred Waring Drive between California Drive and Warner Trail.
Palm Desert Police were called about a stolen vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m.
An hour-long vehicle pursuit ended on Fred Waring Drive at Tennessee Avenue where sheriff's deputies tried to get a woman out of the car for an hour and a half.
She was finally taken into custody at 3:40 a.m.
There was no immediate word on criminal charges she might face.
