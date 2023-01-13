Final field set for PGA TOUR’s 64th edition of the American Express

The 2023 American Express is set to tee off next week in La Quinta for the 64th playing of this PGA TOUR event.

The final field has been set, made up of 156 professionals, some of the best players in the world.

Full press release from the tournament is below...

LA QUINTA, CALIF. – One of the best player fields in recent memory at The American Express was finalized on Friday with 153-of-156 players set for the 64th-annual tournament from January 19-22. As one of the PGA TOUR’s longest-tenured golf tournaments, The American Express is a 72-hole event – which also includes 156 amateurs over 54 holes (three rounds) – and its 2023 champion will earn $1,440,000 (from a record $8 million purse) and 500 FedExCup points.

“Ever since our title sponsor, American Express, came aboard in 2020, we have made it a top priority to elevate our field incrementally each year, and I think we are meeting that goal,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express. “As we embark on our fourth iteration of The American Express next week, I believe we can make a claim to sporting the best field of any full-field event in the current PGA TOUR season to date.”

The American Express features five of the top seven golfers, including the top four American players, in the Official World Golf Ranking. Among the tournament’s leading golfers are reigning Masters champion and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler; Long Beach native, UCLA product and World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay; World No. 5 Jon Rahm, the tournament’s 2018 winner and 2021 U.S. Open champion from Spain; World No. 6 Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist and seven-time PGA TOUR winner; and World No. 7 Will Zalatoris, the 2022 U.S. Open and 2022 PGA Championship runner-up.

The American Express plays across PGA WEST’s Stadium Course (host venue) and Nicklaus Tournament Course and celebrates its 51st year of play at La Quinta Country Club from Thursday, Jan. 19 to Saturday, Jan. 21. The final round is played exclusively on the PGA WEST Stadium Course on Sunday, Jan. 22. It is the first PGA TOUR regular season event in the continental United States in 2023 and kicks off the TOUR’s West Coast swing.