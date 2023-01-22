Jon Rahm prevails over Davis Thompson to win American Express for second time

Theme of Two: Rahm now has two career wins in La Quinta (2018, 2023) and begins 2023 season with two wins in two starts (Sentry Tournament of Champions, American Express)

Big, bad Jon Rahm has done it again in the desert.

Like a lion hunting down a gazelle, Rahm's Sunday charge was inevitable, taking down PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson to earn his second American Express title.

Jon Rahm prevails over rookie Davis Thompson in Sunday showdown at @theamexgolf! This is Rahm’s 2nd tournament title at this event, having won in 2018 and now 2023. It is also his 2nd win in 2 starts this year. pic.twitter.com/hk1pGCcIrI — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 23, 2023

Rahm won this event in 2018, defeating Andrew Landry in a playoff.

This year, he didn't need a playoff, winning by one shot over Thompson at 27-under par.

Rahm is now two-for-two this season, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and now the American Express here in La La Quinta.

Just a couple of Dads talking golf. Congrats to @JonRahmpga on his 2nd @theamexgolf crown! He’s off to a perfect start in 2023 with 2 wins in 2 starts! Dude is a lion out here hunting gazelles. @KESQ @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/5btNRniVAT — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 23, 2023

Only 28 years old, this is Rahm's 9th victory on the PGA Tour.

Despite the disappointing loss, Thompson had a career-best week.

Just 23 years old, the former Georgia Bulldog showed plenty of talent and toughness, playing in the final group on Sunday in just his 7th start on the PGA Tour.

With the win, Rahm earns $1.44M of the $8M prize purse.