Strong winds affect driving conditions across the valley

Gusty winds have continued to lift sand and dust into the air and create difficult driving condition on roads across the valley.

Here is a view of the I-10 West Freeway where winds created brown out conditions this morning.

There is currently one road closure in Thermal on Harrison St. between 77th Ave and Pierce St due to a downed power line.

There is also a a wind-related power outage that has affected Desert Shores, Bermuda Dunes, Sky Valley and Indian Hills.

According to IID, power has been restored for 175 customers and 201 customers in Mecca are still without power. Troubleshooters are currently working to restore power in the area.

