Desert X announces 2023 artists

Desert X is returning to the Coachella Valley with its fourth edition of the site-specific, international exhibit.

It's opening day is set for March 4 and the event will run through May 7, 2023.

Eleven artists will participate and create exhibits throughout the Coachella Valley. Some are based in California, while others are traveling from different countries to bring their artwork to the valley.

You can expect to see a variety of exhibits featuring different mediums including: poetry, sculptures, painting, writing, architecture, design, film, music, choreography, education, and environmental activism.

All of the pieces will align with the theme of this year's exhibition.

"The exhibition examines social and environmental themes with a focus on the changes that give form to a world increasingly shaped by climate crisis, globalism, and the political and economic migrations that follow in their wake." Desert X

This year's participating artists include:

Rana Begum, b. 1977, Bangladesh, based in London

Lauren Bon, b. 1962, USA, based in Los Angeles

Gerald Clarke, b. 1967, USA, based in Anza, California

Paloma Contreras Lomas, b. 1991, Mexico, based in Mexico City

Torkwase Dyson, b. 1973, USA, based in Beacon, New York

Mario García Torres, b.1975, Mexico, based in Mexico City

Hylozoic/Desires (Himali Singh Soin, b. 1987, India, based in London and Delhi and David Soin Tappeser, b.1985, Germany, based in London and Delhi)

Matt Johnson, b. 1978, USA, based in Los Angeles

Tschabalala Self, b. 1990, USA, based in New York

Marina Tabassum, b. 1968, Bangladesh, based in Dhaka

Héctor Zamora, b. 1974, Mexico, based in Mexico City

You can learn more about the artists here.

Exhibition Dates: March 4 – May 7, 2023

Opening hours and locations: Exhibition opening hours are generally from sunrise to sunset, however, hours and access to installations may vary. Visitors are encouraged to check details for each artist’s work at desertx.org. Free Admission.

The Desert X 2023 map of artist installations will be available for visitors to download online from March 4 at desertx.org and via the Desert X app.

Tune in today at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. as we learn more about this year's Desert X exhibits.