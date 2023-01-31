Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Sunday, Feb 5

The Palm Desert 10 Cinema will permanently close on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials announced.

The theater has tickets available on its website through Sunday with the last screening being the 7:40 p.m. showing of the Banshees of Inisherin.

The theater is located at the Shops at Palm Desert mall. It was previously named the Cinemas Palme d’Or. The Cinemas Palme d’Or closed for business in June 2016, but Tristone Cinemas took over quickly after and renamed it the Palm Desert 10 Cinema.

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston was a former co-owner of the Cinemas Palme d’Or.