Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:00 PM

Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Sunday, Feb 5

KESQ

The Palm Desert 10 Cinema will permanently close on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials announced.

The theater has tickets available on its website through Sunday with the last screening being the 7:40 p.m. showing of the Banshees of Inisherin.

The theater is located at the Shops at Palm Desert mall. It was previously named the Cinemas Palme d’Or. The Cinemas Palme d’Or closed for business in June 2016, but Tristone Cinemas took over quickly after and renamed it the Palm Desert 10 Cinema.

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston was a former co-owner of the Cinemas Palme d’Or.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content