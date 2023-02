The City of Palm Springs has shut down N. Indian Canyon at the wash, near the Interstate 10 exit, due to low visibility and sand.

N. INDIAN CANYON AT THE WASH IS CLOSING DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. pic.twitter.com/Obgn8sI090 — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) February 5, 2023

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on when the road will open.