I-10 traffic clearing after 3 vehicle wreck in Whitewater

Interstate 10 traffic was being slowed Monday morning following a 3 vehicle wreck in the eastbound lanes near Haugen Lehmann Way in Whitewater, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The eastbound freeway's two middle lanes were shut down due to the collision reported at 6:29 a.m.

At least four miles of backup was reported in the eastbound direction.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but one driver reportedly felt dizzy. 

A second collision was also slowing traffic in the area.

Traffic was clearing as of 8:30 a.m.

