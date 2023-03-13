Skip to Content
Bicyclist killed in collision with car in Palm Springs

Police shut down a stretch of Ramon Road in Palm Springs Monday morning following a fatal collision that involved a car and a bicyclist. 

Ramon was closed to all traffic from El Cielo to South Compadre shortly before 5:00 a.m. and confirmed the bicyclist had died.

A driver in a small sedan appears to have struck a bicyclist at 4:45 a.m.  

A News Channel 3 crew at the scene observed one person being detained by police.

Police said the road would be closed for approximately four hours until 10:30 a.m. 

