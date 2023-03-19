Qatar charges ex-finance minister with bribery, embezzlement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar had announced the nation’s former finance minister faces charges including bribery and embezzlement from his time in the post. Ali Sharif al-Emadi had been arrested in May 2021, with little about his case being made public. In a short statement Sunday on the state-run Qatar News Agency, prosecutors accused al-Emadi of the crimes and said he would face trial in a criminal court. It wasn’t immediately clear if al-Emadi had a lawyer. The state news report also did not elaborate on how much money the former minister is accused of stealing.

