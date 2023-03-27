Madonna announces Acrisure Arena show

Citi and fan club pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday for Madonna at Acrisure Arena.

The Celebration Tour show was announced Monday morning, among seven new dates added.

The Acrisure show is Thursday, January 11, 2024.

According to a news release announcing the new shows, Madonna's Celebration Tour has sold out more than 40 shows ahead of its July 15th kick-off in Vancouver.

General ticket sales begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The latest shows will "mark the final additional shows in North America where Madonna will perform some of her greatest hits from her unparalleled music catalogue," the announcement read.

The statement continued: "With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passing in Tennessee and other states, Madonna, a longtime social activist announced an additional stop on her The Celebration Tour in Nashville on December 22nd. A portion of proceeds from the show will go to trans rights organizations. In regard to the over 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently before state legislatures, Madonna says “the oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to ***k with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale starting with Citi and Official Fan Club presales on Tuesday, March 28th, with the general on sale starting Friday, March 31st at 10 am local time on madonna.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, March 28 at 12 pm local time through Thursday, March 30 at 6 pm local time. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a presale opportunity starting Tuesday, March 28 at 10 am local time through Wednesday, March 29 at 6 pm local time. Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.