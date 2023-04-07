Crews battle brush fire in Desert Hot Springs, Evacuation warning issued

6:15 pm - The fire remains 5 acres and 0% contained. 30 mph winds in the area. An evacuation warning has been issued for residents in the area of the fire.

5:45 Update: 4-5 acres burning with a rapid rate of spread.

Evacuation Warning Area per Cal Fire

Cal Fire crews are on scene of a 2 acre brush fire burning in Desert Hot Springs. They got the call just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a fire burning in the area of Verbena Drive and Ironwood Drive. There are no evacuations at this time.

The Palm Springs Fire Department is also assisting. This is a breaking news story, keep checking back for updates.