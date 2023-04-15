Body identified following house fire in Desert Hot Springs

Updated Sunday post:

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the body found inside the home as 24-year-old Josh Chapa of Desert Hot Springs.

He reportedly died Saturday at 4:41 p.m. The time of his injury was pending.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Original post on Saturday:

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out off Ironwood Drive near Del Ray Lane, Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire said the family was inside the home when flames took over.

One firefighter reportedly had minor injuries.

Investigators were trying to determine if anyone else was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for more than 3 hours for mop up.

