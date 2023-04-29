Sky Valley fire leaves one homeless

The American Red Cross was helping one person, who was left homeless after a fire broke out in Sky Valley on Saturday.

Cal Fire said it broke out after 12:30 p.m. at Sky Valley Mobile Home Park, located off Dillon Road.

Firefighters were able to knock out the fire before it was able to spread to other structures in the area.

One person was left without a place to live but was being helped out.

There were no reports of injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.