Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:55 PM

Sky Valley fire leaves one homeless

KESQ

The American Red Cross was helping one person, who was left homeless after a fire broke out in Sky Valley on Saturday.

Cal Fire said it broke out after 12:30 p.m. at Sky Valley Mobile Home Park, located off Dillon Road.

Firefighters were able to knock out the fire before it was able to spread to other structures in the area.

One person was left without a place to live but was being helped out.

There were no reports of injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content