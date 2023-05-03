Certified Farmers Markets to stay open until the end of May

Vendors at all five Certified Farmers Market locations are getting an extra month to sell their products after a lull in business in April.

According to the owner of the markets, Christiana Green, the influx of festival goers last month drove many of their regular customers out of the valley.

Without the support of many of their regulars, vendors saw a stark decline in sales.

By allowing the market to stay open through the end of May, Green says she’s giving her vendors the opportunity to make up for last month before they close for the summer.

