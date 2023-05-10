First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds continue through this evening

A First Alert Weather Alert remains until 7 p.m. due today's gusty and dusty conditions. Here's a look at what wind speeds are expected to look like later this evening:

Air quality remains in the moderate range across the valley due to blowing dust and sand.

Winds will remain gusty through the evening hours, before tapering off Thursday morning.

An incoming ridge of high pressure will boost temperatures into the triple digits by the end of the week.