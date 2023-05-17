Palm Springs writer weighs in on Writers Strike

The Writer's Guild of America continues its strike for the second week.

Tens of thousands of writers are represented through the guild, and many of them have paused their pens to join the picket lines.

We had the chance to hear a first hand account of someone within the entertainment industry and why this strike is vital for the writer's fuel the billion dollar revenue of several production companies.

News Channel 3 was able to speak to writer and director, Ron Oliver. Oliver's worked on a variety of projects. His most recent work was Netflix's, "Falling for Christmas" featuring Lindsey Lohan.

Several worker's like Oliver are represented by a multiple unions, posing dilemmas for people who perform more than one role.

