Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:39 PM

Palm Springs writer weighs in on Writers Strike

The Writer's Guild of America continues its strike for the second week.

Tens of thousands of writers are represented through the guild, and many of them have paused their pens to join the picket lines.

We had the chance to hear a first hand account of someone within the entertainment industry and why this strike is vital for the writer's fuel the billion dollar revenue of several production companies.

News Channel 3 was able to speak to writer and director, Ron Oliver. Oliver's worked on a variety of projects. His most recent work was Netflix's, "Falling for Christmas" featuring Lindsey Lohan.

Several worker's like Oliver are represented by a multiple unions, posing dilemmas for people who perform more than one role.

Tune in 6 p.m. to hear Bianca Ventura's full report and the latest on the Writers Guild strike.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content