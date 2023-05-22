Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to begin extended summer hours Memorial Day Weekend

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will begin its extended summer hours Friday, it was announced today.

"Our extended summer schedule provides guests the opportunity to spend more time outside in cooler weather during the hot summer months," Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols said in a statement. "Visiting the tramway after dark is a truly unique experience when guests can have dinner and enjoy seeing the city lights across the Coachella Valley from 8,516 feet."

Starting Friday, the last tram up on Fridays and Saturdays will be at 9 p.m. and the last tram down will be at 10:30 p.m., officials said. Additionally, Peaks Restaurant will extend its hours to 8:30 p.m. and Pines Café to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29, will feature the extended hours for Memorial Day. The first tram on May 29 will go up at 8 a.m., one hour earlier than usual.

Since 1963, the tramway has carried visitors 2 1/2 miles from Palm Springs to the San Jacinto Mountains, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, Mountain Station is an entry point to more than 50 miles of hiking trails.

More information is available at pstramway.com.