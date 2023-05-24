Preparing for Mosquito Season as summer approaches

Warm and humid conditions are on the way which means increased "Mosquito Days" could be on the horizon.

According to Climate Central, Mosquito Days occur when the average relative humidity is 42 percent or higher.

Mosquitos thrive in muggy, warm weather, which is synonymous with Coachella Valley summers.

Increased Mosquito Days could lead to more opportunities for mosquito bites which could pose potential health risks like West Nile virus.

Fortunately for valley residents, Palm Springs has seen 15 less mosquito days compared to 40 years ago.

Credit: Climate Central

However, other factors, such as drought, could lead to closer proximity to virus vectors like mosquitos due to limited water resources.

Local agencies like the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District are already working to educate the public about Mosquito Days ahead of the summer months.

