Debt ceiling takeaways: Biden’s invite to liberal skeptics to ‘talk to me,’ McCarthy’s balancing act

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden has a message for members of the liberal wing of his party who don’t like the debt-ceiling deal he worked out with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. That message: “Talk to me.” Biden acknowledged Monday that not all Democrats on the left may vote for the package that Congress will take up. But he says he feels good about where things stand. After weeks of negotiations, he and McCarthy struck an agreement to avert a potentially devastating government default. The stakes are high for both men — and now each will have to persuade lawmakers in their parties to vote for it.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

