Firebirds inaugural season ‘Fires Up’ fans, businesses and local nonprofits

The Firebirds' Inaugural is season is one that will go down in history!

The Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds have brought an undeniable liveliness to the valley.

That energy goes well beyond the fans, businesses and local organizations are also sharing how much they have enjoyed working with the team.

"You walk in and you see the colors, you're like, 'Wow, I'm out at a Firebirds game. It really adds to the elements I believe, and makes it a fun experience for anybody that walks into the building," says Scott Tamme, General Manager with Signature Party Rentals.

The event company worked with the Firebirds this season installing fabric banners all throughout the arena's entrance and outdoor plaza.

Tamme says the partnership has been a positive one for his team.

"It keeps keeps us working. I mean, it keeps a lot of these vendors that are typically slowing down at the end of the season in the valley because when it gets hot, it slows down," says Tamme.

The new arena, creating new opportunities for the valley businesses.

"A lot of these vendors, CV barbecue, we work with those vendors on a regular basis. So again, it goes back to family, and really keeping it all in the community," says Kristine Beal, with Signature Party Rentals.

The Firebirds are also helping Valley Middle School girls get 'Fired Up' to attend STEM camp.

The Palm Springs' Chapter of the American Association of University Women raised enough money to send 18 girls to 'Tech Trek' STEM camp.

They were able to fundraise through Firebird ticket sales, and the team also helped with a generous donation!

"The girls are extremely excited, they do things like taking a strawberry and collecting DNA from it," says AAUW Palm Springs President, Kathi Farber.

All attendees coming from all three Coachella Valley School Districts.

There's not doubt that the impact of this Inaugural season has been felt throughout the valley.