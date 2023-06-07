Driver arrested in deadly Coachella crash

One person is dead and another injured after a late night accident in Coachella Tuesday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department emergency crews along with deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a major injury crash at the intersection of Avenue 51 and Chiapas Street in Coachella.

Deputies found two people, in one of the vehicles, with major injuries. The passenger, 21-year-old Jacob Snellings of Coachella was declared deceased at the scene, the driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Sheriff investigators determined the other driver, a 38-year old Coachella man, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, violation of probation, and felony driving under the influence causing injury, and murder.

The traffic collision investigation required the temporary closure of all east and westbound lanes of Avenue 51 between Frederick Street and Van Buren Street. The roadway has been reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Esteban Molina of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990. Persons who wish to report criminal activity and wish to remain anonymous can call crime stoppers at 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463) or 800-47-DRUGS (800-473-7847). You can also leave anonymous information on wetip.com