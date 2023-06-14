Bill Gates visits China as leaders try to revive foreign business interest

BEIJING (AP) — Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates says he is visiting Beijing. He joins a series of foreign business figures who have visited China as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive investor interest in the country. Gates, who stepped down as Microsoft chairman in 2014, said on Twitter he would meet partners who have worked with his charitable foundation. However, Gates is revered in China as an entrepreneur, giving Chinese leaders a chance to show their interest in foreign business by publicizing any meetings with him. The ruling party is trying to revive foreign interest in China’s slowing economy and reassure companies that have been rattled by anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns, raids on consulting firms and tension with Washington.

