Firebirds Families, get to know the Firebirds babies!

You know their names. You've seen their scores and saves!

Now we're taking a closer look at the families supporting the Firebirds on and off the ice.

It's a season of firsts for the Firebirds, from breaking in the ice at the Acrisure Arena, to witnessing first words!

The Rafferty and Poturalski family are both taking on the inaugural season as first time parents.

Rafferty and Poturalski holding their babies in Firebirds locker room

Haley Poturalski, wife of Firebirds Assistant Team Captain, Andrew Poturalski says this is their first season with a baby.

"The three o'clock games are perfect. Because he's up and it's not past his bedtime," says Poturalski.

Michelle Rafferty, and her husband, Firebirds' defensemen, Brogan Rafferty moved to the Coachella Valley to start the season when their daughter was just two weeks old!

"We got the word that we were coming to Palm Springs and honestly we were so happy because we've been to this area before. We actually were here on our babymoon last year with her in my belly," says Rafferty.

Just like the players bond on the ice, the babies also get to spend time together.

"They're so funny when they're together. Her daughter just kind of sits, and my son hands her toys, and that's just how they interact at this age," says Poturalski.

She adds that her 14-month-old, Mojo is getting a feel for the sport himself.

"I'll bring him the boards for warm up sometimes before games. And he's like starting to grab hockey sticks and put them in his hand. Playing with hockey pucks and things like that," says Poturalski.

Both babies love seeing their dads in their game day gear!

"We've made it to warm ups twice now. We came down here and he came up to the glass and she got to wave to him. And yeah, he looks a little different with his skates and helmet on but I think she kind of recognizes him," says Rafferty.

And of course the families have some game day spirit of their own!

Although the season is coming to an end, both families agree the fans helped make this inaugural season a special one.

"The support doesn't go unnoticed, and I can say that on behalf of Brogan and the team," says Rafferty.

Haley Poturalski also says, "I can speak for Andrew that he loves playing here and the fans are definitely the seventh man. They make a huge difference."