What to do if you encounter an Arizona Bark Scorpion in the Coachella Valley

The Arizona Bark Scorpion is considered an invasive species in the Coachella Valley, but there have been reported sightings in Indio and Palm Desert.

We were able to speak to a medical toxicologist about the venomous species.

According to Dr. Friedman with Eisenhower Health, Arizona Bark Scorpions are the only venomous scorpion species in North America.

The needed antivenin for an Arizona Bark Scorpion sting is scarcely carried throughout Southern California because the stings are so rare.

Those most at risk include toddlers and the elderly.

Tune in at 6 p.m. as we hear from a valley resident who claims she's seen several Arizona Bark Scorpion sightings in her Palm Desert home.