Six cases of Mpox detected in LA County, vaccinations are encouraged 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recently issued a cautionary statement to residents and public health officials over the concerning increase of Mpox cases in the county.

Six cases have been detected this week, up from the average of one case per week in the last month.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, spreads through close contact with body fluids, sores, shared bedding, clothing, or respiratory droplets, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Symptoms usually include rashes or unusual sores that can be mistaken for pimples or blisters on the face, body, and genitals. Fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, or swelling of lymph nodes are also common symptoms.

Los Angeles County residents should seek out testing and vaccinations as it is vital to controlling the spread of Mpox disease.

The Public Health Department encourages testing and vaccinations for the following or those who have shown symptoms:

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who have sex or intimate physical contact with others in association with a large public event or engage in commercial and/or transactional sex

Any man or transgender person who has sex with men or transgender persons

Persons living with HIV, especially persons with uncontrolled or advanced HIV disease

Sexual partners of people in any of the above groups

People in high-risk groups are urged to get fully vaccinated. Vaccine boosts are not recommended at this time.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health assures they are working closely with healthcare providers, community organizations, and other stakeholders to address the Mpox resurgence as quickly and effectively as possible. By increasing vaccination rates, the spread of Mpox disease will shorten.

For the most up-to-date information and resources, please visit ph.lacounty.gov/mpox or contact the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473.