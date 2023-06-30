Two teens arrested after vehicle struck by gunfire near Palm Springs Village Fest

Two teens were arrested after a shots fired call Thursday night near Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Police PIO Tamara Wadkins told News Channel 3 that around 10:30 p.m. officers working Village Fest heard in the area of E. Tahquitz Canyon Drive and South Belardo Road.

Police later learned that a car was shot.

Officers responded to a nearby parking lot and saw two teenagers running northbound from Village Fest and gave chase. The two suspects were tracked down on foot near the Downtown Park on N. Indian Canyon Drive and East Andreas Road.

Officers then spotted a third suspect running southbound from the area clutching his waistband and believed to be the suspect with the gun. He was later caught in a courtyard nearby where a loaded firearm was also located.

After the arrests, officers determined that the registered owner of the vehicle that was struck by gunfire was not involved in the shooting, Wadkins said.

The three juvenile suspects were all taken to the Palm Springs Police Department, only two of the suspects were arrested for various offenses and transported to Juvenile Hall.