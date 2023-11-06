Judith Chapman to light Palm Springs Aerial Tramway holiday tree in December

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway announced today that actress Judith Chapman will serve as the 2023 celebrity tree lighter next month at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

"In these trying times, what a holiday blessing it will be for us all to come together in peace and harmony to share the shining light on our beautiful mountain,'' Chapman said in a statement. ``Peace on Earth and goodwill to all."

The ceremony, which will be emceed by KESQ's Patrick Evans, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Tramway's Mountain Station, according to the tramway's Madison Morgan. The event will be included with regular Tram admission.

The Palm Springs High School Choir will perform holiday favorites to begin the ceremony, Morgan said. Chapman will then light the 45-foot tree with more than 4,000 LED lights to be seen throughout the Coachella Valley.

She is best known for her roles in daytime dramas like "The Young and the Restless," "Days of our Lives," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "General Hospital." She also appeared in television series' like "The Fall

Guy," "Murder She Wrote," and "Silk Stalkings."