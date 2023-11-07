American Express donates $1M to local charitable organizations

The American Express donated to 16 local organizations during their Community Impact Celebration.

The $1 million donation, which was distributed amongst the award recipients, was collected during the 2023 PGA Tour Golf Tournament.

The 16 recipients of the award are apart of charitable organizations that provide support for health and wellness services, families, education and homeless individuals.

The Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert, Galilee Center and the Desert Sands Education Foundation are among the awardees.

Funding for next year's charitable donation will be collected at the 2024 PGA Tour Golf Tournament from January 18-21.