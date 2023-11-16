PSIFF to honor Emma Stone with Desert Palm Achievement Award at festival’s January gala

Emma Stone will be presented with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala in January.

Stone stars in Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things which is set to be released on December 8th.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said, “Stone continues to exert influence as one of the most important actresses of this generation, whose performances are always exceptional no matter the role. In her latest film Poor Things, Emma delivers a burning intensity and character bound for liberation.”

Poor Things was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. In it, Stone plays Bella Baxter in a tale of the fantastical evolution of a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. A festival statement said, "Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn and hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, running off on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

Chandi said, “There is no one better suited for this role, and it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, to Emma Stone.”

The festival statement says the film also features Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Suzy Bemba, Jerrod Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, Vicki Pepperdine, Margaret Qualley, and Hanna Schygulla.

Stone also received the film festival's Vanguard Award in 2016 along with co-star Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle for La La Land. Stone later won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role.

Past winners of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress include last year’s recipient Cate Blanchett who went on to receive a Best Actress Academy Award nomination for Tár, along with Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

In 2016, Stone was also recognized with the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Golden Globe for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and a British Academy Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

In 2015, Stone received an Academy Award nomination for her work in the Academy Award-winning film Birdman.

The Film Awards will take place on January 4, 2024 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 15, 2024. The event will be sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts.