Tips and tricks for Black Friday shopping in the desert

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year. Despite the rise in online shopping, more than 72.9 million consumers shopped in-person last year, up from 66.5 million in 2021 according to a study conducted by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

“It's just a great opportunity to kind of try on the clothes, you can't do that online," says Dion Kidd, a shopper who came to the Coachella Valley to get some holiday deals. "You know, I enjoy spending time with everyone else who's out here enjoying the holiday season. This is what America is all about. Right?"

Kidd says he prefers in-person shopping to online browsing because its hard to find his sizes on the internet. He also sees it as a great way to bond with his loved ones, "Family is everything. So I think there's a really good opportunity to really spend time with the family and they're shopping and I'm shopping and we're kind of meeting in the middle and sharing our experiences here at Cabazon. It's a beautiful place.”

Although the day remains popular, not everyone prefers to leave their homes to pick up gifts for the holidays. If you're someone who is hesitant about heading outside for Black Friday shopping, Lillian Flowe, director of marketing for the Desert Hills Premium Outlets, says there's no reason to worry. For her and her team, security is top of mind.

“The safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of the utmost importance to us. You know, here our security program implements measures to deter crime but then also respond to things in a timely fashion. We also have a great relationship with Riverside County Sheriff's Department, so we really have a robust security plan in place.”

Flowe says the Outlets have spent months prepping for Black Friday to ensure the day runs smoothly. According to her, several stores started their Black Friday deals a week early, with some retailers offering up to 65% off. In fact, this year you can see what deals stores are offering before you leave the house with their new "Online Holiday Guide". Although parking is aplenty, should you want a spot that's closer to the shops, you can can also reserve guaranteed up-front parking.

If you plan on shopping in person somewhere like the Desert Hills Premium Outlets, here's a few tips and tricks to keep in mind:

Make a budget and checklist for items you want See if the shopping center has parking you can reserve ahead of time Map out the stores you need to visit and create an efficient route Charge your phones before you go Create a meeting spot for your family in case anyone gets separated Check if the stores you want to shop at offer appointments you can reserve Wake up early and shop during the daylight Look up the store hours before you go because many store are open longer

Stefany Mezonos, a mother who was picking up Christmas gifts, says she makes a game plan with her kids in case of an emergency. “We really make sure everyone has their cell phones. You can call them, text them when you need to. Just keep checking in and make sure you know where everyone is, you know? But everybody has different styles when shopping".

If you're worried about crowds or long lines, some stores offer time-slots you can book so you don't have to wait. At the Desert Hills Premium Outlets, stores like Gucci and Givenchy offer reservations you can book online ahead of time.

Flowe also says the mall has easy to use kiosks that show shoppers where stores are located, and how long it will take them to walk there.

Although shopping is most people's priority on Black Friday, Flowe knows the day is special for most families who venture out. "It's just such a fun and festive atmosphere during the holiday season. People really make it an annual event. They come out, spend time together, take pictures in front of our Christmas tree and create memories that last forever.”

The Desert Hills Premium Outlets will have extended hours for Black Friday. This year, the Outlets are open from 6:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. on the 24th.

Whatever your style, needs, or wishlist, you're sure to find some of the best deals in Coachella Valley this Friday.