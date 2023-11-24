One person dead after car hits bridge support beam along I-10 at Highway 62 interchange

One person was killed in a wreck into a bridge structure Friday morning along Interstate 10 eastbound at the Highway 62 interchange.

The California Highway Patrol reported receiving news of the solo vehicle collision involving a minivan at 6:58 a.m.

A small traffic back-up was reported as first responders closed the freeway's eastbound slow lane to traffic.

There was no word on the name of the person killed.

Caltrans was called out to inspect a bridge support column impacted by the car.

