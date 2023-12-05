Skip to Content
December’s Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Desert Recreation Foundation

Published 3:28 PM

The Desert Recreation Foundation aims to enrich and preserve the quality of life for Coachella Valley residents through its support of recreational activities and parks. The foundation does this by raising funds and garnering support to purchase, develop, enhance, preserve, promote and expand the Coachella Valley's recreational activities, programs, parks, properties and facilities that serve today's needs and those for generations to come.

Peter Daut

